Swift Creek Mill offers educational Youth Theatre in the form of Youth Series plays performed thorughout the school year and hands-on Summer Theatre Camps. Original plays offered as field trips for area schools and carefully crafted camp worshops and performances provide a much needed boost to Virginia's arts curriculum, and perhaps our local teachers have said it best:

"The quality of the performance was outstanding!"

"Thank you for having plays that are educational and fit with our curriculum. I personally feel students need the opportunity to see a live performance, not just televised."

"We look forward to visiting each year."

"I love Swift Creek Mill Theatre. It is such a treasure in our community. I've brought student groups to several plays there over the last few years, and the quality of the work is always outstanding."

